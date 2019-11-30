MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Shopping small makes a big difference.
"We can go to Dillard's and Target and you know big box stores and spend 50 bucks which is kind of a drop in the bucket for them, but 5 bucks to me is a lot of things. It's going grocery shopping, it's going towards a vacation or even a bill," said small business owner, Julia Coker.
Studies have shown for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States 67 cents stays in the local community.
People in the Port City are happy to show their support.
"It's personal. It's personal. This is my hometown. Love it! Gonna shop and support them all," said Kris Enzor.
Small business Saturday in Downtown Mobile gave entrepreneurs who mainly sell their product online a place to set up shop.
"It just means a lot to me to be able to make something and have people come out and buy it and enjoy it."
Each piece for sale is its own.
"It involves rolling it out with pasta rollers and cutting it and baking it and sanding and buffing."
Sharing special stories...
“I used these flowers in my wedding and so basically fell upon these Balsa wood flowers and I fell in love with them."
Jackie McMillan proves there are no limitations to what she can do with her craft.
“I do them all hands free. I paint and arrange them."
Meanwhile Hillary Herbst transforms her love for sand dollars into clocks, magnets and more.
It’s something so simple that means a lot.
"You know if you have a dream or a goal you can achieve it if you work hard,” said Herbst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.