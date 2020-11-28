MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Black Friday behind us -- small businesses nationwide are looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday -- perhaps more than ever this year.
Downtown's Urban Emporium is open and ready for shoppers.
"Small businesses need the support this year for sure with the shutdown and the struggle with the retail industry in general... So we are happy to see people out and shopping," said Kati Lovvorne, Urban Emporium Store Director.
And nothing says local like "Bienveille Souvenir & Gifts"
"We're very lucky and grateful locals have supported us throughout this awful time," said Carmen Kearley/Bienville Souvenir.
Kearley says because of the pandemic they've lost a lot of business from the tourism industry like the cruise ship but have seen a shift to people getting off I-10 to shop for souvenirs.
"A lot of our out of town traffic are people who are driving through and they are just taking breaks and not in any hurry to go anywhere... They get their Alabama souvenir or Mobile souvenir and they find out about Mardi Gras here. So many are like -- there's Mardi Gras here? (laughs)," Kearley.
Over in Midtown we found a pop-up holiday market of small businesses.
"We've got a lot of vendors that have poured their sweat and tears. COVID has brought out a lot of talent and brought out a lot of creativity," said Denise Harris-Wright, owner The Curvaceous Collection Boutique.
The Curvaceous Collection Boutique hosted the event, which welcomed shoppers looking for good deals.
"Just doing a little Christmas shopping and shopping small and hoping to find something for somebody. A good deal (laughs)," said Beaira Turner, shopping small.
With a second COVID wave and a lot of uncertainty -- small businesses are depending on the support.
"A lot of small businesses did not make it... A lot of us are still struggling. But at the end with us working together -- we are still open, we are still doing really good, and we are excited about the holiday season and what 2021 has to offer," said Harris-Wright.
With 27 days until Christmas -- they're hoping more people think big and shop small this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.