DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The clean-up of part of the 20th floor of the RSA Battle House Tower in Downtown Mobile is underway. It comes after a fire sparked Tuesday morning sending firefighters rushing to the building.

The fire was small and no injuries were reported.

While fires like this do not happen often at Alabama’s tallest building, firefighters train and prepare for the worst.

“We don’t know until we get there,” said Steven Millhouse from Mobile Fire Rescue Department. “So, we gear up we get into the mind frame of alright it’s time to go, what do we need, what do we know.”

High-rise buildings present a unique hazard and challenge for Mobile Fire-Rescue because of the height and the number of people who could be inside.

“There’s a big difference from fighting a single-story residential structure to the RSA tower,” Millhouse said.

To prepare for potential trouble, Mobile firefighters go through lots of training, attend conferences to learn from other fire departments and can get state certified in fighting high-rise fires.

“If there were an actual fire, a large enough fire in the building then we wouldn’t be able to use the elevators,” Millhouse said. “Elevator system’s down so we’re going to have to take the stairwell, how many people are in the building. We got to find a means of egress to get these people out of the building.”

To plan ahead, the department does tours of buildings and businesses to get an idea of the layout just in case of a fire.

Millhouse says one of the best things buildings can have is a fire suppression system which is what stopped the fire from spreading at RSA Tower.

“In a structure as large as the RSA Tower or Providence Hospital or any other hospital or large structure suppression systems are paramount,” Millhouse said.

A few floors were evacuated for about an hour Tuesday morning.

The fire marshal is investigating.