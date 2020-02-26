MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A small plane made an emergency landing at Brookley Field Wednesday morning. The airplane is now safely on the ground.
No injuries were reported.
Mobile Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Brookley Field at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning after the aircraft reported trouble in flight.
The aircraft was unable to lower its landing gear, and the pilot was forced to make a "belly landing" with the landing gear not deployed.
