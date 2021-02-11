MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters said a smoke alarm saved a Mobile man when his home on Gibson Street caught fire Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene around 8 p.m. after neighbors spotted the house up in flames. They told firefighters that the homeowner was possibly inside.

The man was later found outside the house. He told rescue crews he was sleeping when his smoke alarm woke him up and he was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.