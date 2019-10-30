A social media post threatening a shooting at area schools on Thursday, October 31 is being investigated by the Mobile County Public School System, the Mobile Police Department's Cyber Crimes Division, the Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff's office.
The Mobile County Public School System released the following statement:
"Throughout the evening, we have seen social media threats featuring a clown's face and mentioning several schools. We are treating these as we would any threat, with the utmost seriousness. The district and the cyber crimes units of local law enforcement are working together to ensure the safety of all schools mentioned. We plan to have a police presence at these schools tomorrow."
Kevin Levy, commander of the cyber crimes division of MPD, said, "the center is actively assisting one or more agencies with this ongoing investigation; but it’s too soon to comment about the case specifically."
Prichard police are also investigating the threat.
"We are aware of the social media threats circulating regarding a shooting at Vigor High School," said Lieutenant Robert Martin with Prichard PD. "These threats are being investigated and we are not taking these threats lightly."
Mobile County Sheriff's officials released the following statement:
"Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the threats made to Vigor High School tomorrow, October 31 in social media. We have been in contact with Prichard Police Department and they are also aware. MCSO will assist should Prichard Police need our assistance."
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.