MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The effort to move all commercial air travel from West Mobile to Brookley Field is quickly picking up steam with plans to start some preliminary construction soon, but not everyone is happy about how this is playing out.

A long-time tenant at Brookley is upset about how they are being treated. While they always knew they might have to leave, it was not until last month when they got a notice that ordered them out in 60 days.

“Literally we’re spending combined about 60 hours a week from this office, driving around just looking for real estate,” said Emmett Philyaw, President of trucking company Bay Lines Inc.

The 60-day notice causing a lot of headaches for them as they quickly look for a new headquarters. So far, that process is not going well.

The company has been based at a Brookley building for more than three decades.

While Philyaw knew they likely would have to leave at some point, they never started their search because they were told the airport authority would be in constant contact. He says the eviction notice came out of the blue.

“Having to move, having to relocate find new property it’s not a problem do it in such an extremely limited amount of time is the only issue,” Philyaw said.

The Mobile Airport Authority wants to get the new airport up and running by mid-2024. To get that done they are on a tight schedule. Airport authority President Chris Curry says they gave as much notice as they could which was 60 days. He says since Bay Lines is on a month to month lease they only had to give 30 days’ notice.

“We did not know any sooner than that and we wanted to make sure that we confirmed with the program manager before we sent a letter out to them,” Curry said.

The airport authority says the eviction is necessary to start working on a sewer line. They say if they let the company stay longer it would cost the airport more than $100,000. The company is hopeful something can be worked out.

“Time that’s all, I’m not asking to stay, I’m not asking for a relocation package, I get that, just time,” Philyaw said. “Reasonable time.”

The two sides met earlier this week, but so far nothing has been agreed too.

About a half a dozen businesses are being evicted or moved. The final ones are being notified this week.