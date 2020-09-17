MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Making it through Hurricane Sally with the lights still on was not a guarantee of not losing it in the aftermath.
Just ask Tristan Johnson.
The Midtown Mobile man thought he was in the clear after the storm passed by Tuesday night.
“When we woke up, it was still on,” he told FOX10 News. “And (I) went to go make coffee, and then a big gust came, and it all went off, so.”
Johnson was one of many still cleaning up Wednesday. But he counted himself among the fortunate — no damage to his house.
On the other hand, a large tree split and crashed through the roof of the vacant house next door.
Belvoir Smith also said she considers herself lucky. A massive tree uprooted, taking out part of the sidewalk and plunging against her neighbor’s house across the street.
Smith said the uprooted tree was disturbing but not surprising. She said she has feared the tree for years.
“I’ve been calling the city, probably since I’ve been living here,” she said. “Tree branches are always falling, and they’re real heavy, and I just got my roof done, like a year ago.”
Woody Watkins, who lives on Old Government Street, was dealing with the aftermath of Sally on Thursday.
She wasn’t just dealing with a power outage. She will also get an unexpected bill for the electrical wires pulled out of her house when a tree twisted and collapsed power lines along her street.
Like Johnson’s power outage, Watkins said her fallen tree occurred after the storm had passed. She said she was disappointed to learn that she will be on the hook for the cost, not the power company.
And with a 2 percent hurricane deductible, Watkins said, she doubts she will be able to make an insurance claim.
“It took out cable, phone, power — everything, she said. ‘We have water and gas. So, I could take a warm shower; not that I’d want one.”
Shannon Reeves, who lives on Lanier Avenue, said she eventually lost power but not when a giant tree crashed into a power line on Old Shell Road.
“We still had power,” she told FOX10 News. “But then the ones next to it, when those went down, they took a power pole, and that’s when everybody in this neighborhood lost power.”
Reeves said she actually has a generator — but it’s not in working order.
That means who-knows-how-many-more days of discomfort.
Reeves said she hopes the city is able to clear the debris that has blocked the intersection of Old Shell Road and Wisteria Avenue.
“It’s been kind of crazy because, you know, everybody’s trying to figure out their way to, you know — what is it? — re-navigate around town,” she said. “’Cause every time they try to get to one road, they go to another one and another one.”
