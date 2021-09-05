MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- There are still many Hurricane Ida evacuees throughout Mobile, and some may not be returning home for weeks.

"We did stay for the storm, and usually I find the media always exaggerates, but in this case they did not," said Susan Meyer. "It was a really, really bad storm."

For some, evacuating has given them more time with family, but it's also laid a financial burden.

"It's been a nice little getaway, except for the anxiety with having a whole year and half with COVID, loss of wages, and the expenses this is adding," said Luke Allen. "Basically, this is just going to subtract a vacation in the future from us. We're not going to take a trip for Christmas this year."

Some are expecting their power to be off for at least the next month back in Louisiana, leading them to either stay in Mobile or hop to the next city, but their time in Mobile has been nothing short of great.

"Mobile is like a brother or sister of New Orleans," said Allen. "There's so many things in common, and people have been absolutely wonderful and accommodating. I am very impressed by this city."