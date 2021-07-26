There are people who actually like the return of searing heat. The early part of summer wasn't great for them. In Mobile we only hit 90 degrees once for the first three weeks of July. Of course, that's changed and some don't mind.

Loving the Heat

"I enjoy the heat it does something euphoric to you."

Tommy Dunham spent his Monday afternoon sweating it out on the track at Medal of Honor Park. The hot temperatures make him a bit philosophical.

"Enjoying these days these minutes we have and part of it’s going to be the heat. It’s definitely exhausting but over time getting back in shape it’s just a great thing to do to get out," Dunhan said.

Zach Hubbard missed the heat as well.

“Yeah," he said. "It seems like a delayed summer we’re having. It’s just now starting to get hot.”

Hubbard likes the return of the heat so much he's doing two a days.

"I came at seven and decided to come and hit another cardio session," Hubbard said.

Better for Business

For some, like Dean Cameron, owner of Big Papa's Ice Cream. The cooler weather of earlier in the summer hurt his business. He told us in the last few days things have turned around.

“I need the heat, I need the heat," Cameron said. "Kids don’t play on the playground as much when it’s real hot, but they go on the splash pad a lot.”

At the splash pad, Margaret Runnels said her grandaughter Marianne is having a great time cooling off from the heat.

"Too hot to do the playground. For now, but she loves the water and loves the pool so she’s loving this," Runnels said.

Be Careful in the Heat

With the return of triple-digit heat index days we do need to be careful. Excessive sweating, light-headedness, and clammy skin are signs of heat exhaustion. So enjoy the heat, but still be careful.