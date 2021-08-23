MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Tuesday will be Lisa Lambert’s fourth municipal election as Mobile city clerk – but her first since COVID-19.

In addition to having to make sure each voting precinct has enough ballots and pens, Lambert said she also had to order hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and gloves. She said the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office donated face shields.

The biggest challenge, she said, has been finding enough people to work the polls.

“And even now, today, inspectors calling with poll workers that have contracted COVID or a family member, close family member, a spouse or child,” she told FOX10 News. “And so they’ve had to back out working the polls on tomorrow.”

Lambert said she is down workers at the last minute at four different precincts. She said she has pleaded and begged people who have done the job in the past to pitch in. But she added it may mean longer waits at some polling places.

The election has the potential to produce one of the biggest turnovers in city leadership since the Alabama Legislature created the city’s current form of government in the 1980s. Three council members are leaving, guaranteeing at least three new faces at Government Plaza.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Sandy Stimpson is trying for a third term and is benefiting from an avalanche of campaign cash. Since the start of the year, according to campaign finance reports, the mayor has raised more than $1.5 million.

That dwarfs his competitors. Mobile Municipal Judge Karlos Finley raised $48,467 and loaned his campaign another $21,885 from his own money. Longtime Councilman Fred Richardson reported raising $43,407.

Two other candidates, Michael Young and Donavette Ely, did not raise enough money to have to file campaign finance reports.

This year’s election will be the first Mobile has used electronic poll books, like the ones used for the first time in Mobile County during last year’s presidential election. Voters will scan their driver’s license. Lambert said poll workers even can print out directions to a voter’s polling site if the voter goes to the wrong one.

The clerk will monitor it all from a conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza.

“’We’ll be able to see if ther’re any technical issues with any e-poll book in all the 35 locations,” she said. “This is what I’m calling our command central.”

In 2017, about 4 percent of voters cast absentee ballots. Even though mail voting surged during the 2020 presidential election because of the pandemic, Lambert said she has received roughly the same number of absentee ballots this year.

“I’m not surprised,” she said. “I’m more disappointed that more people aren’t exercising their right to elect who they would like to see govern our local government. So, it’s more disappointment.”

Voters casting ballots Tuesday will not necessarily vote at the same polling locations they are used to using during state and federal elections. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office created this website to help voters check their registration and find their voting spots.