Some vendors fined during Tardy Gras on Friday issued refunds by city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some vendors fined by the City of Mobile for selling goods during the Tardy Gras celebrations were refunded on Monday.

City revenue workers were at booths on Friday night issuing fines to booths that did not have the "special events" license to do business. Downtown business owner John Serda said the vendors who set up on his property were not aware they needed the license.

During the events on Friday, city workers told vendors they needed to pay the fine or pack up and leave.

Serda said the vendors who were fined were refunded on Monday.

FOX10 News asked the city how many businesses were fined on Friday. We are still waiting for an answer and for confirmation about the refunds.