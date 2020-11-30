MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- This cold snap is sending temperatures plunging across the Gulf Coast.
No snow here, but the bitterly cold temperatures and the freezing wind are the first taste of winter.
“Someone turned on the air conditioner,” said Judy Sullivan.
“I typically like the cold, but this is pretty cold, don’t get me wrong,” said Kevin Mooney.
By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures will have dropped nearly 20 degrees in Mobile in just 24 hours.
“We go from summer to winter down South there’s no in between,” Sullivan said.
Nurseries spent the day preparing for the first freeze of the season. Blair’s Nursery and Gifts in Mobile County bringing plants inside, covering the ones they could not in freeze cloth, and some are being covered in water to freeze in the heat.
“That’s what we’re guessing it’s going to be a long cold winter,” said Blair Kovar, Owner of Blair’s Nursery and Gifts. “Definitely unexpected, we were not expecting it to get this cold this fast.”
At Mobile Regional Airport, airlines are preparing as well. Delta’s de-icing truck in view on Monday, ready to be used to get the planes in the air Tuesday morning.
The weather is forcing people to bundle up to stay warm, as winter is making its presence known early.
“If you get too cold you can just put on layers and layers and layers if you want too, you can’t just keep taking off layers and layers when it gets too hot,” Mooney said.
“Enjoy the weather,” said Michelle Chaillot. “I know it’s snowing like crazy up north, so we get to enjoy the cold every once in a while.”
