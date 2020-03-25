A source told FOX 10 News, the 1-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive early Tuesday morning was found with what appeared to be rodent bite marks all over his body.
Investigators did not reveal how the toddler died, but his mother, 23-year-old Alexis Ansley and his grandmother, 43-year-old Donnetta Ansley were both arrested. They weren't charged for his death, however.
They were both charged with child-endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
MPD Spokesperson Laderrick Dubose said this is the only thing detectives could charge the two with at this point in the investigation.
Police responded to the 5600 block of Andrew Road in Tillman's corner around 10:40 PM.
Investigators said the child was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police expect to learn more about this tragic death once autopsy results are released.
