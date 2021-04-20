MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sources revealed new details about a former Mobile police officer charged with felony sexual extortion.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said Jamorris Cage drove up on a couple having sex in a car and then made them perform sex acts so he could watch.

The source said Cage is accused of driving through Tricentennial Park at 4:30 in the morning on March 7 while he was off-duty, but still in his police uniform and cruiser.

The source said Cage found a man and woman having sex in a car. Then, the source said, Cage told the man to get out and perform a sex act on himself so Cage could watch. The source said Cage then told the couple to continue having sex so he could watch.

Monday, interim Mobile Police Chief Roy Hodge told FOX10 News, the accusations against Cage were bizarre and egregious, but Hodge did not release details about the case.

Tuesday, Mobile Police responded to the new details with this statement: "Department policy does not ever allow us to comment on the content of sexual related offenses".

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said she can only comment on the case after details come out in a preliminary hearing.

Cage is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment in Mobile County on May 5. It’s unclear if he has an attorney because no court documents have been filed in the case.

Cage is out on a $20,000 bond.