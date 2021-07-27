MOBILE, Ala. --No matter how hot it gets on the Gulf Coast, life must carry on, so you have to work around the heat.

With just a few weeks to opening day, South Alabama's football team is putting in the hot work to get on the field.

So how do the Jags manage to practice in the summer heat? That's something the university has put a lot of thought into over the years and why the school built a covered practice field.

Sheltering from the heat

"It’s kind of like we’re built for it, but it is hot outside and just staying hydrated and being able to have this facility is actually a blessing,” Quarterback Desmond Trotter said.

The Jags covered facility is the University's big weapon to take on the Mobile heat. On average it's 8 degrees cooler than the open practice fields. Associate Athletic Director, Jinni Frisbee, uses a wet-bulb thermometer to take a feels-like temperature using the humidity and wind.

“If it’s 92.1 or greater we have to shut down any activity outside. And it can get at 10:30 in the morning in Mobile Alabama it can get 93 to 95. And you know it’s 93 to 95 on the wet bulb because you can’t breathe.”

Will have to prepare for the heat

Before the covered facility the Jags would start practices at 6:30 in the morning to beat the heat. But as nice as the covered facility is, come game day they'll be out in the open where sweltering temperatures can't be avoided. Players, like safety Keith Gallmon told us they have to be prepared for that transition.

“Really it’s just about hydration and preparation. It goes into the days before the game and the morning before you’ve got to eat a lot and just try to take care of your body and drink a lot of water.”

That answer is exactly what strength and conditioning coach Matt Shadeed wants to hear.

“We’ve got to take time to teach our guys. I mean these are 18 to 22 year old young men who are still learning how to take care of their bodies. So we talk a lot about three magic bullets: nutrition, hydration, and sleep. We spend a lot of time talking about those three things and make sure we’re doing our due diligence to educate our guys so they can maximize their physical performance when they focus on those three variables.”

Those magic bullets of nutrition, hydration and sleep, are good things for all of us to do to tackle the summer heat.