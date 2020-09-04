HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WALA) -- The 2020 college football season is officially underway, and it's like no other we've seen before, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The South Alabama Jaguars took on Southern Miss Thursday night in the season opener in Hattiesburg.
A lot of eyes were on this one, with Southern Miss implementing several precautions against COVID-19.
The school held the stadium to 25 percent capacity and required masks to be worn to enter. Masks were not required to be worn in the stands.
Fans were also asked to socially distance between groups.
And, the South Alabama Jags got off to a good start. They won this one, with the final score 32 to 21.
Next up for the Jags: They face off against the Tulane Green Wave for their home opener next Saturday at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama here in Mobile.
