MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Researchers from the University of South Alabama are working on a study to learn more about deadly West Nile virus.
A statement from the school says genetic material from infected mosquitoes will be sent to Yale University's school of public health.
Workers there will sequence DNA to help understand how the virus and spread and changed over the last two decades in the United States. South Alabama says it is the first school in the state to join in the project.
West Nile virus killed nearly 170 people nationwide last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.