MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The University of South Alabama is ready for kickoff Saturday and the debut of Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The Jaguars practicing on Tuesday getting ready for the matchup against Tulane.
“It’s great to be able to finally open up in Hancock Whitney Stadium,” said Head Coach Steve Campbell. “We’ve been waiting on this for a long time.”
“It’s an exciting week everybody is coming out here pumped, practicing hard ready to get the first one in the new stadium,” said Jalen Tolbert, a Jag Wide Receiver.
After 10 seasons at Ladd-Peebles, the new Hancock Whitney Stadium is much needed for a growing school.
“You know I love Ladd, I played little league games there and high school games, but I’m so glad that the university stepped up and built that stadium to give us home field advantage,” said Brian Ankerson, a Jag offensive lineman
This stadium debut not what South was hoping for. COVID-19 cutting capacity to 25% and changing the way fans will enjoy football. Students though are still excited.
“Being on-campus is the best part,” said Geoffrey Johnston. “It promotes the whole livelihood everyone living here can now go to the games very easily instead of driving away.”
As the fans get excited, the players are looking forward to a milestone for South Alabama football.
“I’ve been looking forward since the thing was getting built and hopefully we’ll have a good night in there, which we will,” said Davyn Flenord, a Jag Cornerback.
Kick off against Tulane set for 6:30PM on Saturday.
