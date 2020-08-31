MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama has been working for years to get their own stadium on campus. Finally, after lots of work the stadium is done and ready for football.
It is a shiny new roughly $75 million stadium that South Alabama is ready to put to use.
“This stadium was built with hospitality, social mingling in mind and it’s unfortunate that we’re trapped in the biggest anti-social time of our lives,” said Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.
Throughout Hancock Whitney Stadium are South’s red, white and blue colors. You can find it pretty much everywhere from the seats to the turf and even the all-important video screen is covered in their colors.
Erdmann said every aspect was thought out including the terrace in the South end zone for a use beyond football.
“It’s a great social area, but it also transitions to a concert stage where you could have 25,000 people,” he said.
For the players, their locker room is ready and they have already moved in.
“Hancock Whitney Stadium is ready to host a football bowl subdivision game,” Erdmann said. “That’s something to be very proud of.”
The first game at Hancock Whitney Stadium is Saturday, September 12 against Tulane.
It was built to hold 25,000 fans, this year only about 6,000 will be allowed in attendance because of COVID-19.
