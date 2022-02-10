MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The Jaguar softball team is looking to build off last season’s success which included a win over then number two Alabama and an NCAA regional appearance.

“Once you get a taste of postseason it’s a great motivator. You want to do it again and again,” said head coach Becky Clark.

The Jags return 19 players from last year’s postseason run. Including preseason All-Sun Belt Kamdyn Kvistad who took advantage of the extra COVID year to stay with the team.

“To have her experience back and just her grit and her overall compete mentality is a really big deal for us,” added Clark.

And preseason All-Sun Belt pitcher Olivia Lakie who’s looking to build off her record-setting freshman year.

"For her to settle in as a freshman and do what she did on not just a local level but a national level I thought was pretty impressive,” added Clark.

They jags face a road-heavy schedule with only 13 home games during the regular season. They’ll open with 22 straight games away from Jaguar Field.

“I think it’s actually better being on the road because your kids are together all the time," said Clark. "I think they bond more and get to have those experiences together.”

Those experiences will put them against some of the top teams in the country. Including last year’s College World Series runner up FSU

“We’re not afraid to play good teams," said Clark. "We want to be one of the top teams in the nation and to do that you have to play quality competition.”

It’s a challenge the players are more than ready for

“It drives us. We know we can beat them," said pitcher Allie Hughen. "We’re just ready to get out there and see what we can do and beat some good teams.”