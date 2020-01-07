MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The University of South Alabama's on-campus football stadium is just a few months from completion and with the new year we are getting a new look at the progress.
Students say they are excited.
“I pass by it every time I go into my dorm,” said Mary Grace Whitten. “It looks very nice and I’m excited for it.”
“I'm pumped,” said Hayden Haynes. “We had a stadium up at Ladd-Peebles and it was just a hassle to drive there and I feel like this new stadium is going to encourage more people to come out and participate.”
As construction continues, Hancock Whitney Stadium is slowly taking shape.
“A lot of anticipation, but also a lot of great understanding that there's work to be done,” said Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.
Erdmann has been pushing for this for years. The stadium now in its home stretch.
The university said it is working to sellout season tickets for the 25,000-seat stadium.
“For being where we are ahead of schedule,” Erdmann said. “We hope we can reach into a new set of customers and fans to get them out to see this.”
Erdmann says they are looking to bring concerts and outdoor events to the venue.
They have also had conversations about moving the bowl games to the stadium, but nothing is set in stone.
“We respect the bowls and they respect us and it's just matter of is this a fit and if it is a fit what's the best fit for everybody involved,” Erdmann said.
The entire stadium complex is set to be completed in late spring to early summer, in time for the first home game on September 12th.
