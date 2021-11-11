MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – People gathered the Vietnam War Memorial at Battleship Memorial Park for a Veterans Day celebration.

The South Alabama Veterans Council held a flag raising ceremony.

Veterans said they were grateful for the ceremony and that it's important to remember those who served.

They offered their lives for this country, and I'm thankful for that. We should all be thankful for that,” said Dennis Gassert.

Romeo Cooper said, “Outside of athletics, the military is the greatest team that you could be a part of. It unites us irregardless of political, religious, or ethnic background.”

The event also included the singing of the national anthem.