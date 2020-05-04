MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Construction is continuing at the University of South Alabama’s campus as workers are finishing up the new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
If everything keeps going according to plan, the university hopes to have the keys in July to start moving in.
“The last 60 to 90 days it really has moved fast,” said Joel Erdmann, Athletic Director at the University of South Alabama.
The stadium is about 90% done.
Erdmann has been watching the progress since day one, but for him, it really came together in the last two months.
“The color was added in a lot of the decorative aspect of the stadium was inserted, the field went down to add that beautiful rich green color,” he said.
The coronavirus has not slowed the progress and despite the uncertainty the Jags are expected to play football at the stadium in the Fall.
“We’re confident and hopeful we will play,” Erdmann said. “The details of exactly when and how are yet to be determined.”
The 25,000-seat stadium going from plans to now reality.
The final countdown to completion is now just a matter of months away.
“One thing is for sure is Hancock Whitney Stadium will be ready to go and ready for game-day,” Erdmann said.
Despite the fact that students are not on campus right now there is a lot of anticipation for this stadium.
The first on-campus game is set for September 12th.
