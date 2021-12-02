South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert officially declared for the NFL Draft.
In a social media post, Tolbert wrote, "I have always dreamed of playing in the national football league and through hard work, dedication and my faith, that dream will soon become a reality."
The wide receiver became the fourth player in Sun Belt history to surpass 3,000 receiving yards in a career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.