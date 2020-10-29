South Mobile County, from Dauphin Island to Bayou La Batre took a hit from Hurricane Zeta’s storm surge. Along Shell Belt Road, the high tide damaged property and the road. The rains were gone, and angry tides had receded in the pre-dawn hours between Bayou La Batre and Coden, but Zeta had left its mark behind.
Shell Belt Road was littered with rip rap, tossed around like pebbles by the waves. Further east, the pavement was undermined at a small bridge. A state trooper surveyed the damage in the dark and said the road would have to be closed.
A concrete slab and toppled supports are all that remained where a fishing camp once stood. The two buildings were washed away by what the owner said must have been some very high water.
“It had to be probably eight feet of water at least because I have five foot of natural elevation and they were three feet off the ground, so it had to be at least eight. Maybe more than that,” said Bud Robertson.
As daylight broke, folks began stirring and looking around to see what impact Zeta had. Closer to town along the Bayou, two boats were lifted off their trailers on one side of the road, pushed across the fence line and dropped like toys on top of one another in the canal. Evidence of how high the water got was easily determined by the water marks on nearby concrete pilings.
Two multi-deck casino boats moored near the mouth of the bayou also took a whipping. One was listing badly, its hull compromised by the wind and waves. One old timer said the damage was about what he expected.
“I’ve been down here…been through all of them…five or six of them and it’s all the same,” Clifford Johnson said. “Everybody keeps on going. I got a boy up there. As soon as it calms down a little bit, he’s going shrimping.”
Folks quickly began picking up the pieces and those who’ve lived there for a long period of time said that it’s nothing new. They just have to clean up, pick up and move on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.