MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Satsuma Police Department. the southbound lanes of HWY 43 between Baldwin Rod and Plateau Avenue within the construction zone have been temporarily opened up to 2 lanes of travel.

The crews will be working in that area for the foreseeable future and the lanes will be changed from 2 lanes to 1 several times within the next few weeks.

The speed limit in this area will remain at 35mph until the job is completely finished.