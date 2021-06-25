SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – We are learning new information about a search in Spanish Fort for what the police department is calling the “Tighty Whitie Bandit.” Police believe he was trying to break into cars over the weekend.

Spanish Fort Police went door to door in the Stone Brook subdivision on Friday.

They ended up leaving with some new video from over the weekend that shows the alleged so-called ‘Tighty Whitie Bandit’ may have had a partner.

Some neighbors in the Stone Brook subdivision are concerned.

“Being in the military, I’m active duty Marine Corp, It’s kind of concerning because our vehicles they have important stuff,” said Nicholas Sanchez.

Sanchez has lived in the community off Jimmy Faulkner Drive for a few months. He says he is constantly watching to make sure his property stays his.

“Make sure the garage is locked, house is locked,” he said. “We got a camera and obviously the alarms on the cars and I make sure the truck is locked and do the best I can to just watch them.”

Cameras might help catch crooks, but in this case the two suspects did not seem to care if they were recorded.

Spanish Fort Police dubbing one of them the “Tighty Whitie Bandit” as the suspect went car to car trying to find an open one.

“We thought the name was appropriate that if you’re going to go out there and use a pair of underwear to break into a vehicle, we’re going to call you out on that,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says nothing was reported stolen over the weekend, but overnight Monday a gun was reported stolen from the subdivision.

“Even though you live in a nice subdivision, a nice community, you have to be vigilant keep your doors locked,” Barber said. “For goodness sakes don’t leave a gun in there with an unlocked vehicle.”

Chief Barber says there have been a rash of car burglaries on the Eastern Shore in the last week. Daphne Police arresting an 18-year-old on Friday for breaking into multiple unlocked cars on last Sunday stealing several guns.

“We feel like the individuals in Daphne and Spanish Fort could be related,” he said. “We have been in conversation with Daphne about that and trying to work out and see if we can make a case on the individual they arrested earlier today.”