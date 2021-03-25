MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Spring Hill College student who took to social media with her rape complaint about a fellow student spoke publicly Thursday about the incident and her dissatisfaction with the college’s handling of the matter.

The woman, who’s name is Audrey, said a fellow student whom she knew went into her room early on the morning of March 12 and forcibly raped her.

“The school failed me because the doors on our dorm room door was not locked,” she told FOX10 News.

Audrey said a friend who had made sure she got back safely to her room the prior night after an outing downtown did not have a key to the room, and there was no way for him to lock it from the outside.

“The individual rooms don’t lock on their own. It’s a deadbolt,” she said. “So you have to lock it from the outside or the inside.”

Audrey reported the assault later that day to the college Department of Public Safety. She said she has confidence that campus police are pursuing the matter.

“Something’s being done about it,” she said. “We have an officer (who) just started there, like a year ago, who has a background in sexual assault.”

But Audey said she does not believe the college administration has taken it seriously and has not done enough to respond to previous sexual assaults.

“This is a consistent, reoccurring issue that is ignored and swept under the rug, as so many have,” she said. “That is just disgusting.”

College President Joseph Lee told FOX10 News that Spring Hill investigated the complaint immediately and is taking steps to try to prevent future assaults.

“I certainly can say since I’ve been here over the last 2½ years, we have not swept anything under the rug,” he said. “In fact, we have zero tolerance for, you know, any form of violence. I think when I came here three years ago was to make sure that the student voices were heard, you know, no matter what their concern is”

Lee said he spoke with Audrey on Wednesday and that the matter remains an active investigation.

“It can be very complicated,” he said. “You want to make sure you’re very, very thorough in the process. But yes, it is certainly very much under way. We react immediately once we hear a complaint from a student.”

College spokeswoman Tyloria Crawford told FOX10 News that the school has received 25 sexual assault complaints since 2015. She stressed that is a “very smaller” percentage of the student population of roughly 1,300 students.

But Chandra Brown, executive director of Lifelines Counseling Services, said official crime statistics greatly understate the true number of sexual assaults.

“We know for every one rape that we know about, there are probably 10 that we don’t know,” she said. “So rape is one of the most under-reported crimes. It’s absolutely under-reported in women. It’s virtually almost always undisclosed in men.”

Brown, whose organization runs the Rape Crisis Center for Mobile, Washington and Clarke counties, said as many as a quarter of women are sexual assault victims at some point in their lives.

“So, it’s really quite common. The 18-to-24 age group is probably three to four times more likely to happen during that age, because I think this is the first time they’re away from home,” she said. “This is the first time – we typically are not taught in our communities, how to talk about sex, how to talk about healthy relationships, how to talk about consent boundaries.”

Audrey said she has been flooded with people sharing their own accounts of being rape victims on the Spring Hill College campus. She has posted some of them on her Facebook page.

More than 650 current and former students have signed an open letter to college President Joseph Lee and the board of trustees. They are asking for bystander intervention training for all students, faculty and staff. They also want a standardized system for handling sexual assault allegations on campus, and that automatic locking mechanisms be installed on all doors in dorm buildings.

Lee said he is looking at replacing locks in dorm buildings with electronic mechanism that would lock automatically and require a key card to open.

“We’re gonna make sure that all buildings have card access,” he said.

Many women do not even report rape, let alone go public. Audrey said she decided to do so because she wants victims to be heard.

“I am a very vocal person,” she said. “If you’ve known me for, like, years and if you follow me on any social media, you know that I’m very active on social media.”

Audrey said she is still enrolled at the college, although she has moved back home to Tennessee.

“I do plan on going back, if and only if, I and so many people’s debts are paid off,” she said. “Like, I literally cannot go back to a campus that allows people like that man that was in my room that night, walking around.”