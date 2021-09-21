MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It is too late to remove Levon Manzie’s name from the Mobile runoff election ballot, and some voters already have cast ballots.

As a result, according to Mobile City Council spokeswoman Cassandra McAboy, a special election would be called if the now-deceased District 2 incumbent wins his race on Oct. 5.

Manzie died unexpectedly this past weekend. He was set to square off against former Councilman William Carroll.

Under city law, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has the power to appoint a temporary replacement to serve until that election. But the administration rebuffed questions about whether he intends to do that or wait for the outcome of the election.

“We are looking into what our obligations are under the law, but now is not the appropriate time to discuss the possibility of an interim appointment,” Chief of Staff James Barber said in a statement. “We are focused on honoring Councilman Manzie and working through the grieving process along with his family, friends and fellow council members.”