UPDATE: Sperm whale has been located again in Mobile Bay. Teams continue to monitor its condition.
MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network and collaborators continue to search for the sperm whale that was stranded in Mobile Bay, including aerial support from ALEA.
If anyone sees the animal please immediately call 1-877-Whale-Help (942-5343).
For your safety and that of the whale, please do not approach or touch the animal.
Sperm whales are endangered species and any interaction with the animal is considered harassment.
Please remain at least 500 yards from the animal.
