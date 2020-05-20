May is Melanoma awareness month, a time to educate and remind people about the importance of prevention and early detection of melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Dr. Fred Bodie, a dermatologist from USA Health, via Zoom.
You can buy a product that is labeled as higher than SPF 30, but it's almost always a waste. SPF 15 filters out about 93 percent of UV-B rays. SPF 30 filters out approximately 97 percent. SPF 50 filters out approximately 98 percent.
In addition to wearing sunscreen, he explained the different types of sun rays, and now his office is seeing patients during this time.
Watch the interview here.
