MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Pathway Church in Mobile is getting in the Christmas spirit! Selling Christmas trees to help children in need, during "Buy a Tree, Change a Life".

1,200 hundred trees are ready to be purchased, 100 of the proceeds going towards helping children in communities locally and globally.

"We have an opportunity here that we love to breed generosity as well, because we don't feel like we're selling trees but were giving hope," said Freddy Todd, the Ministry Pastor at Pathway Church.

Pastor Todd said it quickly became a tradition at Pathway Church. They have helped out schools in Cambodia, Guatemala, Africa, and many organizations locally.

"We help our Boys and Girls Clubs here in Semmes, Alabama. We also get to help out our Women's Resource Center, said Todd, "Feeding the Gulf Coast and a big backpack giveaway here."

Landon Sims has helped unload the trees every year and is always the first customer.

"First two years, it just kind of happened, and then like after that, I just decided to try to make it happen every year," said Sims, "and I mean one person buys a tree, it will help others."

Landon Sims also making sure his name is first on the rock box.

The rock box is a chance for folks to be extra generous. Customers end up paying more for their tree and the person who pays the most gets a bell ring shoutout and their name written on the board.

"It just brings on some competition and generosity at the same time, and who doesn't like a friendly competition?" said Pastor Todd.

Pastor Todd said last year they were able to raise $108,000, this year they are trying to top that.

"We are hoping to raise over $120,000 this year and give it all away".

If you would like to "Buy a Tree and Change a Life" you can visit Pathway Church at either of their locations: 7200 Moffett Road or 10775 Airport Boulevard.