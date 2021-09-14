Injuries are a part of the game, but sometimes, waiting to be seen by a doctor is the hardest part.
Now, USA Health wants to see athletes sooner at their Saturday Sports Injury Clinic.
Dr. James Slauterbeck, Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at USA Health, sat down with FOX10 News Lenise Ligon to talk about the new clinic.
Location:
Saturday Sports Injury Clinic
First Floor - Strada Patient Care Center
1601 Center Street in Mobile
(251) 665-8200
