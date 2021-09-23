Spring Hill College announces “Hill SPEAK,” a new Support, Prevention and Education program that will enhance the efforts of the College’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). The program is made possible by a federally funded, three-year grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women Campus Grant. The program’s focus areas are support, prevention, education, advocacy and knowing your rights (SPEAK) when it comes to campus safety and assault prevention.

