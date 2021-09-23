Spring Hill College announces “Hill SPEAK,” a new Support, Prevention and Education program that will enhance the efforts of the College’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). The program is made possible by a federally funded, three-year grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women Campus Grant. The program’s focus areas are support, prevention, education, advocacy and knowing your rights (SPEAK) when it comes to campus safety and assault prevention.
Spring Hill College announces “Hill SPEAK,” a new Support, Prevention and Education Program
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Tyler Fingert, Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Ariel Mallory
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.