MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Spring Hill College said Thursday it is investigating a sexual assault complaint made by a student earlier this month.

The woman has complained on social media about the college’s handling for the allegations. Tyloria Crenshaw, a spokeswoman for the college, said officials are taking the allegation seriously. She said the woman made the complaint to the school’s Public Safety Department on March. 12.

“It was immediately investigated from the very beginning, and it continues to be on a daily basis,” she told FOX10 News. “We have a zero tolerance (policy) for violence of any kind.”

The student making the complaint did not immediately respond to inquiries from FOX10 News. For now, FOX10 News is not disclosing her name.

Crenshaw said she is limited by privacy considerations as to what she can discuss about the allegations.

“We have investigated the incident from the beginning, not just from social media posts,” she said.