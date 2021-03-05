MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “In-person instruction is the hallmark of a Spring Hill College education,” said President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been offering nearly 70 percent of our courses with an in-person component. For Fall 2021, we plan to increase face-to-face classes while still offering online and hybrid options as needed.”

Student organizations and events successfully resumed on campus starting in October 2020, and Fall 2021 planning includes expanding these activities. Spring Hill Athletics anticipates returning to a normal Fall schedule.

Lee also remarked, “The Spring Hill College education experience includes students living on-campus. Our students returned to the residence halls in Fall 2020 under the direction of our COVID-19 protocols. Because of their dedication to our health and safety guidelines, the Fall semester ended with a less than one percent positivity rate for the virus. With our COVID-19 protocols in place this semester, all indications are that our campus will remain healthy for the rest of the academic year.”

Lee said plans for a more traditional campus experience for the Fall 2021 semester are a testament to the entire community's efforts -- from faculty planning to student commitment. If at any time conditions change, the necessary adjustments will be made.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences.

Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.