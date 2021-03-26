MOBILE, Ala. --Spring Hill College President Dr. Joseph Lee with a plan of action, a day after a woman's rape allegations on campus go public.

Dr. Lee sending a letter to alumni saying he's taking immediate action to create a safer campus by approving suggestions made in petitions sent to him from former and current students.

Those actions include creating a coordinated community response team to help stop sexual assault.

The team would be made up of counselors, students, faculty and representatives from the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.

The plan includes reestablishing a sexual assault response team and conducting audits on the locking systems in residence halls.

FOX10 News spoke with a woman yesterday who alleged she was raped on campus.

She said her dorm room did not lock properly.

Spring Hill college is hosting a "Take Back the Night" event tomorrow at 4pm on campus where students, counselors, and organizations for victims will stand against sexual assault and violence.

The full letter reads below:

Dear Spring Hill College alumni,

This week, I shared the details of a reported sexual assault on our campus. This incident has opened up many deep feelings and also brought to light important needs that we must address to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students.

Two petitions have been shared with me that outline these needs. Both are elevating key areas that we all agree have to be taken seriously and have to move into action. I want to thank the Spring Hill College community for their forthright support of these efforts.

The following information has been shared with our faculty, staff, students, and administration. I want to ensure that, as part of the Spring Hill family, you are aware of the immediate actions being taken on campus.

COMMITMENT TO STUDENTS-FIRST

We, as the Spring Hill College community, believe in the rights, the humanity and the crucial need of our students to be heard, to be cared for and to be protected. Cura personalis, our care for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – is the core tenet that guides our purpose, the support of our students and of everyone on the Spring Hill College campus.

STUDENTS-FIRST ACTIONS

We believe that one case of sexual assault is too many. We live by a mandate of zero tolerance for violence on the Spring Hill College campus. The petitions outline definitive actions to increase the safety and well-being of our campus community, with a clear focus on our students.

TODAY, 3/26, I approved the actions in both petitions and those below will be started immediately:

• Activate a Spring Hill College coordinated community response team (CCRT). This is a student-focused initiative to help eliminate sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. This team will include members of the College’s Counseling Center staff, Students, Student Affairs, Faculty, Athletics, Spring Hill College Public Safety, representatives from Lifelines Counseling Services and representatives from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

• Reestablish the Spring Hill College Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), focused on victim advocacy.

• Conduct an audit of the locking systems in the residence halls, with action taken as needed.

• Increase and elevate training focused on sexual assault awareness and intervention across the campus.

• Submit an annual report to Faculty Executive Assembly, Staff Assembly and Student Government on campus-wide training efforts, numbers of cases and results from an annual Campus Climate Survey.

• Hire a dedicated Program Director to lead these actions.

We all stand with our students, alumni and survivors. We take every mention of violence in our campus community seriously. We are thoroughly examining the information about possible additional incidents. Should you or someone you know need support, assistance can be found at:

Mobile Rape Crisis Center at (251) 473-7273

National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

National Dating Abuse Hotline at 1-866-331-9474

As a Jesuit Catholic community, we pray for the victims of any acts of violence -- for healing, courage and a commitment to the efforts we know can make a difference in the lives of our students. Spring Hill College is as focused as ever on an enhanced, safe campus experience.

“Grant us the courage and wisdom, humility and grace to act with justice. Breathe wisdom into our prayers and efforts. Grant that all may find peace through you and in your justice.”

Joe