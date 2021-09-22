MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A job offer to a man accused of raping a fellow Spring Hill College student has fallen through, according to court records.

Attorneys for Vassil Kokali has asked a judge for to grant him permission to leave the state for Florida. A hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday in Mobile County District Court. But attorney Megan Doggett informed the court Tuesday that the job opportunity is no longer available.

“The Defendant is going to continue focusing his efforts on obtaining suitable employment in Alabama for the time being,” she wrote. “Should another job opportunity outside the State of Alabama arise, undersigned counsel will address the matter with the court at that time.”

Kokali, who is from Italy and played soccer from Spring Hill College, faces allegations that he raped a woman last school year. He has denied the charges.

Under the terms of Kokali’s bond, he is not allowed to leave the state without a judge’s permission. His lawyers argued that he should be allowed to move to Florida so he could support himself. He is not allowed to return to his native country until after resolution of the charges.

Prosecutors had opposed the request.