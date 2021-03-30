MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Spring Hill College student accused of raping a fellow student surrendered to law enforcement authorities Tuesday.

Vassil Kokali, 22, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sodomy, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges are related to the incident at the college.

A Spring Hill College student named Audrey accused Kokali, who is from Rome, Italy, of sexually assaulting her early in the morning of March 12. After growing frustrated by the school’s handling of the criminal complaint, she went public with her accusation on social media.

Spring Hill College spokeswoman Tyloria Crenshaw declined to comment.

“We have been informed of the arrest, but we are referring all questions to the District Attorney’s Office,” she said.

(This is a developing story).