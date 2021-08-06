MOBILE, Ala. --According to Spring Hill College, they will institute a temporary mask requirement for all indoor spaces on campus starting today.

This requirement will be in effect until further notice and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Masks are required indoors in all campus spaces. This applies to classrooms, meetings, and to visitors and vendors.

Masks will not be required in residence hall rooms and Individual offices.

Masks must be replaced when finished eating and when returning trays to the dishwashing area.

Masks are not required outdoors but they advise you use discretion when there are large groups of people, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The College is hosting two vaccination clinics on campus: Friday, August 20, from 8 am to 4 pm in the Outlaw Recreation Center; and Monday, August 30, from 9 am to 4 pm in the LeBlanc Room of the Student Center.