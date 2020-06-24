MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Spring Hill College has been awarded a significant grant to be used toward the establishment of a new microscopy lab, according to the college.
The grant, from a foundation which requested to remain anonymous, will provide the lab with 12 top-of-the-line DM500 microscopes, complete with Leica ICC50W cameras and software, and includes a classroom audio/visual package, creating "a new, dynamic lab environment" at the college.
“Investing in scientific equipment allows students to be exposed to hands-on research techniques and scenarios, support advancement and completion of their education and better prepare them for lifelong careers in medicine, pharmacy, industry and education,” said Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee II.
Interim Provost Marc Manganaro said, “This grant and the equipment it gives us represents a tangible step forward for Spring Hill in the education of our students in the sciences.”
Over the past 25 years, students at Spring Hill have used microscopes in biology, parasitology, histology and developmental biology courses. The college says it is one of the few that offer histology, the microscopic study of tissues, to undergraduates.
Students typically take this level of course in their first year of medical school, so Spring Hill graduates have a competitive edge upon applying to medical school, according to the college. However, with advanced microscopes in place, students will have an opportunity to become familiar with the latest technology they are likely to encounter in medical school, residency and in practice.
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.