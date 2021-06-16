MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile neighborhood is dealing with a coyote problem. People living in the Spring Valley subdivision off Government and Azalea capturing the coyotes on surveillance video.

"Every single time I've caught them cross through my yard -- they are following the exact same path every single time. And it's within 12 feet of my front door," said Maria Harris.

Harris says their first coyote sighting was in November 2019 -- right before the pandemic.

"And since then we've had very consistent activity. We've started putting out more cameras just to see how active they are," said Harris.

They believe there's at least three -- if not more coming from a nearby wooded area.

"This where they come from and this is where they go when we've seen them," explained Harris.

Residents from nearby Skywood and Heron Lakes also catching the coyotes on camera.

"We have started seeing coyotes crossing through people's front yards, pausing to sniff around -- clearly stalking animals. People who walk their pets at night have seen them with flashlights," said Harris.

And they've also heard them. A woman getting out her car recorded the howling on her cell phone one night. In recent months the coyotes are no longer strictly nocturnal.

"Previously we had only caught them when it was dark out. But in the last couple of months -- we have caught video of them at 7:30 in the morning and 8 p.m. This is after the sun has come up and before it's gone down," explained Harris.

While neighbors are aware and are taking precautions -- their fear is the braver the coyotes get the more aggressive they may become as the line between their hunting ground and neighborhood becomes blurred.

"They might be willing to approach a person walking a small dog or a child playing in their own front yard. The concern is the longer they stay here -- the braver they'll get," said Harris.

Neighbors tell us -- they have reached out to the city animal control but have not been given any clear direction on how to get rid of the coyotes. They've also inquired about hiring a private trapper -- but say the estimates were very costly.