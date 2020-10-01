MOBILE, Ala. --Due to the amended Safer at Home order given by Governor Ivey, Springhill Medical Center updates their guidelines for visitors.
COVID-19 & Symptomatic PUI Inpatients
· COVID-19 positive or Symptomatic PUI patients will not be allowed to have any caregivers present at the bedside except in end-of-life situations.
Non-COVID Inpatients
· One competent caregiver, 18 years or older, shall be considered in situations where his/her presence improves the patient’s safety or physical care.
· The caregiver will not be allowed to rotate with others during the patient’s stay, as we continue to recognize the importance of reducing unnecessary exposure.
· The one caregiver must:
o Be competent in his/her ability to improve the care and understanding of the patient.
o Follow Universal Masking Guidelines: Patients and caregivers should be wearing their own face covering upon arrival to the facility and must wear it at all times. If they do not have a face covering, a facemask should be offered as supplies allow, which should be worn while they are in the facility. Face coverings can be made of a variety of materials, including cloth, for the purpose of Universal Source Control. Face coverings should not be placed on anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Individuals who are unable to wear a mask should consider not visiting due to the increased risk of disease transmission.
o Agree to practice appropriate hand hygiene and limit the touching of surfaces in patient care areas.
o Stay in the room: Caregivers are asked to remain in the patient’s room
o Comply with entrance screening: Visitors will only be allowed through the front lobby of the hospital with active visitor screening upon entry.
Entry will be denied to anyone who screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 such as a temperature above 100.4, cough or shortness of breath.
Entry will be denied to anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19
Caregivers are asked to wear a visitor band at all times.
End-of-Life Guidance
· For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, immediate family (parents, spouse, and children) will be allowed at the bedside
· For PUI/COVID-19 patients, only one visitor will be allowed at the bedside, pursuant to approval from the attending physician due to limited PPE.
o Visitors will be required to follow all instructions from clinical staff related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, length of time with patient etc.
Emergency Departments
· No caregiver will be permitted unless deemed by the care team as necessary for patient care or for end-of-life considerations. If approved by the clinical team, the one caregiver (meeting the above requirement) is to remain in the patient’s room.
o The support person will be screened on admission. If the support person does not pass screening, they will not be allowed to enter the facility.
o The support person will be required to wear a mask at all times.
o The support person will not be allowed to rotate with others during the patient’s stay, as we continue to recognize the importance of reducing unnecessary exposure.
o COVID-19 positive or Symptomatic PUI patients will not be allowed to have any visitors, including support person.
Observation/Outpatient Surgical Procedure Guidance
· Will be closed to visitors for patients with less than a 24 hour stay.
Special Circumstance Visitors
· Special Circumstance Visitors will be required to follow all other guidelines including screening, universal masking guidelines, and remain in the patient’s room at all times.
· The following visitors will be allowed into the hospital and not restricted to certain hours:
o End of life care, including clergy visitation for end of life care and patients who have elected hospice and are pending discharge.
o Labor and Delivery
o Pediatric care where parent or legal guardian is required d. Inpatient hospice
o In person training of caregiver is considered essential, and may permit training more than one caregiver providing social distancing and other precautions are maintained.
o Reasonable access to support person(s) for patients with disabilities, for example patients with cognitive or developmental disabilities who require presence of legal guardian.
Cafeteria
· Will be closed to visitors.
Hours of Visitation
· Caregivers will be allowed to enter from the hours of 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
