MOBILE, Ala. – St. Francis Street from Broad Street to N. Bayou Street will be closed beginning Monday, February 8, 2021.

The N. Broad Street road closure will also be extended from Springhill Avenue to Dauphin Street. This closure is expected to last approximately two months.

Detour Routes will be as follows:

• Northbound drivers on Broad Street will have traffic shift to the left-hand side of the median, allowing access to go west on St. Francis Street or Old Shell Road. Access to Alabama Credit Union will remain open.

• Westbound drivers on St. Francis Street will be detoured at S. Scott Street. Dauphin Street, Conti Street, and Government Street will all remain accessible for drivers attempting to go west.

• St. Francis Street between Broad Street and N. Bayou Street will temporarily become a two-way street for any drivers attempting to access local businesses.

Local businesses will remain open.

The latest Revitalizing Broad Street construction project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/home/.