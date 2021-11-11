MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – St. Luke's Episcopal School invited veterans and their guests to the University Boulevard campus theater for performance a play called "Letters," which highlighted the importance of communicating with loved ones who are deployed.

There was also an emotional video presentation to honor veterans

“That play, part of that was to say how important it was for the loved ones, when they are deployed, to get those letters,” said St Luke’s Dean of Academics Suzy Banks. “The video, all of those people are either family members or they're friends of St. Luke's community and we wanted to honor them today. Some have passed away, but still, they served.”

Alabama congressman Jerry Carl was a guest speaker for the event.