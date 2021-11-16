MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The St. Paul's Saints sidelines will look a little different next season.
Football coach Steve Mask is stepping down after 13 years at the school, serving the last 10 years as a head coach.
Mask said he is resigning not retiring.
The saints ended the season last Friday after losing to Pike Road in the second round of the playoffs.
Mask took over in 2012 winning 110 games including 29 in the playoffs. He led the saints to 4A and 5A state titles.
