MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Nobody said gardening was easy.
"I guess the hardest part is probably digging up the weeds... That's been the hardest part really," said Jamare Martin, St. Paul's Senior.
Seniors from St. Paul's Episcopal School -- teamed up with Mobile Urban Growers and the Mobile County Master Gardeners for their annual Senior Work Day.
Master gardener Carol Dorsey led the team of students at Prichard's community garden.
"They come in... They work and they want to learn. They are fully engaged and we are really grateful for it," said Dorsey.
"I've already learned a good bit from her -- she told us how it works and how to aerate it and things like that," said Parker Langan, St. Paul's Senior.
Across town -- work was also underway at Mobile's Taylor Park. An additional 25 students -- were busy at works. They had two push lawnmowers going as others watered and laid out the soil and fertilizer.
"It's horse manure. We use grass clippings, and if you add brown and green material together -- maybe some kitchen compost - you might put in there... And that makes a beautiful soil... It grows great things," said Pat Hall, Mobile Urban Growers.
And though it's hard work -- these Saints will tell you giving back never felt so good.
"I think it's super good. It's going to people who really need it, especially because these gardens are feeding people in the community and really going towards people in need," said Catherine Costello, St. Paul's Senior.
"I think it's the fact that we are truly doing something good for the community -- people who are in need of food and just need help in general... Ultimately we are aiding them and helping them and we can go to sleep tonight -- knowing we did something good today," said Graham Carnes, St. Paul's Senior.
Thanks to these young volunteers -- Mobile Urban Growers can continue growing more and giving more.
The produce grown from the network of community gardens benefits the surrounding communities and food pantry.
If you would like to volunteer with Mobile Urban Growers -- click here for their contact information.
Meanwhile, the Senior Class at St. Paul's has another Senior Work Day scheduled to help the Special Olympics.
