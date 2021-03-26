MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have identified the victim of a homicide which took place on Thursday, March 25 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

According to MPD, officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Stephens Road in reference to one shot.

They say upon arrival, officers observed a male victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

He was later identified as 46-year-old Deon Ponquinette. Police say Ponquinette later died as a result of his injuries. This is an active homicide investigation.