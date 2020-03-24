MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School's Facebook page, the catholic school will be shutting its doors for good after this spring semester.
In their post they stated:
"While we are confident that we provide an excellent education and proclamation of the gospel to our students and families, our enrollment is not enough to sustain our operating expenses. We have worked hard for the past five years to reverse this trend, to no avail...Thank you for entrusting your children to our care. We love you all."
